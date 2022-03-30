Comparing Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 5.35 $60.65 million $5.50 17.16 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.22 $2.06 billion $1.15 7.57

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Danske Bank A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 25.39% 10.41% 1.22% Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.33% 0.32%

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

