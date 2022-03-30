COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) & Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Head-To-Head Contrast

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Arvinas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$71.74 million ($1.78) -7.36 Arvinas $46.70 million 76.76 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -17.74

COMPASS Pathways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COMPASS Pathways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -25.95% -25.02% Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for COMPASS Pathways and Arvinas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 8 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 0 16 0 3.00

COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus price target of $79.63, suggesting a potential upside of 507.82%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.57%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Arvinas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Arvinas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cheshire, the United Kingdom.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

