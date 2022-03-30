Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.64

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.64 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 500,141 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £44.81 million and a P/E ratio of -18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.33.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

