Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Million

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

