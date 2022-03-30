Conning Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.32 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

