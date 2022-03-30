Conning Inc. Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.14. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

