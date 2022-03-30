Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 686 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.47.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

