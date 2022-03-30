Conning Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 105.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Waters by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Waters by 35.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.27. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $278.29 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

