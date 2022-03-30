Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

