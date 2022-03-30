Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

