Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 630,788 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

