Conning Inc. Sells 16,145 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 208.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

NVDA opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.