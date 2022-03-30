Conning Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 263,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

