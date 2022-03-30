Conning Inc. Sells 6,006 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

