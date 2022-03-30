Conning Inc. Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 260,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.42 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

