Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average is $231.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

