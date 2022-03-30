Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

