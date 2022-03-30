Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

Shares of CCSI traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,187. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 57.67.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

