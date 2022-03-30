Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

