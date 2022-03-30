Contrasting Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Koninklijke Philips 19.26% 9.33% 4.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 49.44 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips $20.30 billion 1.40 $3.93 billion $4.13 7.60

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Philips 0 7 7 0 2.50

Koninklijke Philips has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. It also offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. In addition, the company provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; and male grooming and beauty products and solutions. It has a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide, as well as a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

