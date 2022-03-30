Contrasting Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion 0.90 $853.07 million $1.41 30.20

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 10 0 2.75

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $45.03, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 3.34% 7.43% 2.04%

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Pengrowth Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.