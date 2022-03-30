Contrasting Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) & Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Sompo 5.88% 12.05% 1.86%

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sompo pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Sompo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion 2.02 $2.25 billion N/A N/A Sompo $36.28 billion 0.44 $1.34 billion $3.10 7.39

Kumba Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sompo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kumba Iron Ore and Sompo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 2 1 0 0 1.33 Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Sompo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo American plc.

Sompo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communication services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

