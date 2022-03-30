ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.16

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.35. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84.
In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,722.56).
ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
