ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.16

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.35. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,722.56).

A number of brokerages have commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.29 ($3.32).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

