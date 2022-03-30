CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 145,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CONX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. CONX has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

