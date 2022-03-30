COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

