Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 253,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

