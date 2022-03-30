Credit Suisse Group Cuts Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €75.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 61,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.