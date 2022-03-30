Credit Suisse Group Lowers Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target to €24.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

