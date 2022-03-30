Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Price Target to $8.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

