Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,932,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,467. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

