Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.
Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,932,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,467. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.
About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
