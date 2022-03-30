Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

DHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 167,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,162. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

