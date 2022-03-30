Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Up 0.8%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.33 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Approximately 27,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 180,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The firm has a market cap of £43.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

