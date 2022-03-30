Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 35,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.
CRCT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,415. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,625,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
