Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 35,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

CRCT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,415. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,625,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.