Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $300,250.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 250,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.