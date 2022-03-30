Critical Analysis: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) versus Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Shell alerts:

This table compares Shell and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.75 $20.10 billion $5.16 10.36 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shell and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.37% 11.34% 4.83% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Risk & Volatility

Shell has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shell beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.