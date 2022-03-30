Critical Survey: Latham Group (SWIM) versus The Competition

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Latham Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

22.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Latham Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 661 783 39 2.47

Latham Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.08%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -25.54 Latham Group Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.99

Latham Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Latham Group rivals beat Latham Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

