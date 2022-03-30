Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,571.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00806732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00207804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,375,507 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

