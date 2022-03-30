Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $135,132,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crown by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. Crown has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

