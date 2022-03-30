CryptoTask (CTASK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,353.00

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 1% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $179,942.86 and $41,353.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,944 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

