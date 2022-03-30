CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
CSWI opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
