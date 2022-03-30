CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CSWI opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

