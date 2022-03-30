CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in March

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 430.3 days.

OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $78.75.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

