Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Down 0.7%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 266.88 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.59). Approximately 8,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 82,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.62).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.71. The stock has a market cap of £183.25 million and a PE ratio of 27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

