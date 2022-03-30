CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

