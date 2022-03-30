CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,870 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

