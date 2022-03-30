Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

