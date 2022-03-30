CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

