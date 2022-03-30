Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 4.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 30,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,523,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,554 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.