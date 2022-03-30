Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 258,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,025,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Data Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

