Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

