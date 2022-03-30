DAV Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,269.13 or 1.00170479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00277360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00024852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.